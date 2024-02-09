Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

