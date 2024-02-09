Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Price Performance
NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.84.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.