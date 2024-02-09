Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.50. 1,031,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.40 and its 200 day moving average is $446.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

