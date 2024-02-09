NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $285,989. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NETGEAR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 207,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NETGEAR

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.