NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
NETGEAR Price Performance
Shares of NTGR stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $285,989. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NETGEAR
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.