Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Shares of NBIX opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,008,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

