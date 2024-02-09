New World Solutions (OTCMKTS:REGRF) & Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Head-To-Head Contrast

New World Solutions (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Free Report) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of New World Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of Karooooo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New World Solutions and Karooooo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.20 Karooooo $210.59 million N/A $35.89 million $1.18 20.59

Analyst Recommendations

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than New World Solutions. New World Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New World Solutions and Karooooo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Karooooo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Karooooo has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Karooooo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than New World Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares New World Solutions and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Solutions N/A N/A N/A Karooooo 16.67% 25.26% 16.79%

Summary

Karooooo beats New World Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New World Solutions

New World Solutions Inc. operates as a technology company. It provides exposure to various areas of decentralized finance to shareholders. New World Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. New World Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitnine Global Inc.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

