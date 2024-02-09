Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 10,202,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

