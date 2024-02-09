Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Down 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,684,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,630. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

