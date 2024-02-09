News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on News

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

