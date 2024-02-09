News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NWSA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
