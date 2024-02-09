Nintendo Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

