Nomura Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM)

Nomura restated their reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SKM opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 498,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 432,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,165,000.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

