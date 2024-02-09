NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $30.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark cut NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.21.

NOV opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

