NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOV opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.