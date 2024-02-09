NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.52

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 8703422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.