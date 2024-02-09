Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $70.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Nutanix stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 459.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

