Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Buys 25,000 Shares

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,608 shares in the company, valued at $181,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuvve Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 408.69% and a negative return on equity of 212.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

About Nuvve

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nuvve by 60.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvve by 30.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvve by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter worth $93,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.