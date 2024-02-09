Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Buys 25,000 Shares

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,608 shares in the company, valued at $181,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nuvve Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NVVE stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 408.69% and a negative return on equity of 212.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
