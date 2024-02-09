NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on May 31st

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $34.72 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

