O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25 to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.650 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 764,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

