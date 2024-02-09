Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $817.43 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $817.43 million and $63.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.21 or 0.05250419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00079674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

