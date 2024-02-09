OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCIN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

About OFS Credit

Featured Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

