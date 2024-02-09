Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 41,126 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 225.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 1,193,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,179. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.