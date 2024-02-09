Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 811,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

