Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Global Payments stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 811,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments
Global Payments Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Payments
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.