Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,094 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 626,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

