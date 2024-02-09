Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 712 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

NYSE PM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,914. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

