Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,648 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 7.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 274.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

Copart stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,045. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

