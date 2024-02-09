Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Onsemi by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 109.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 202,603 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.66. 3,243,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,774. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

