Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,668,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after purchasing an additional 634,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. 1,332,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
