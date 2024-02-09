Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.75. 87,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $225.14 and a one year high of $299.75. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

