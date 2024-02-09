Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.45.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,814. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.