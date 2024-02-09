Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.08% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 132,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $371,166.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

