Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 4,043,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

