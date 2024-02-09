Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 299 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.67. 361,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,750. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.31 and its 200 day moving average is $262.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

