Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 305 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $95.03. 832,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

