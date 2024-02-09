Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.95. 2,896,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.