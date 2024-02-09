Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

OMCL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 111,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. Omnicell has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

