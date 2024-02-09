Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.