Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.
Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
