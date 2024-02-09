OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

OneMain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

OMF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. OneMain has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

