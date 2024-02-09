ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 46,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 372.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 347,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

