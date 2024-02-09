OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.75

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 494958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,123 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 898,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $7,818,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

