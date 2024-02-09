Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

