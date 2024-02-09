Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

