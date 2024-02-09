Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $173.56 and last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 113183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.76.
The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
