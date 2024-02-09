O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,020.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $980.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $953.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $782.50 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

