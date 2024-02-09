O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,170.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,039.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,711. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $980.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 140.43%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.