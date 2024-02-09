Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.