Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 39,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

