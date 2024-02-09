Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

