Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.10

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.10 and last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 84032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

