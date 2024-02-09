Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.