Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
