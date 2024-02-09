PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,677 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of PACCAR worth $88,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 508,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.