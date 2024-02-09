Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

PLTR stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

